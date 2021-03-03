WASHINGTON BOROUGH, N.J. - It was a shocking moment caught on camera when the facade of a building in downtown Washington Borough came tumbling to the ground on Tuesday afternoon.
"I think the landlord knew there was a problem there. He didn't do anything for like five months," said Tony Strillacci of Frantoni Fashions for Men, which is located on the ground floor.
Strillacci said the facade was deteriorating rapidly. He was working when the collapse happened.
"It sounded like a bomb went off. I looked out there and said my gosh, it's unbelievable,” he said.
Washington Borough Manager Matthew Hall tells 69 News that the landlords of 10 E. Washington and the building next door had been warned by state and local code enforcement that the building was a problem. Hall said neither of the owners are local to Warren County.
Hall said the state ordered the property owners to put scaffolding in place, which caught much of the facade when it fell. The owners have been given seven days to complete an engineering review of both buildings and provide plans for rebuilding.
"I have been calling him [landlord] the last month or so saying 'look what's going on.' He's talking about insurance, he's talking about this, I just think he had negligence, I really do. And I'm thinking about bringing suit,” Strillacci said.
Tony Strillacci said he'll likely lose most if not all of his spring business, and, to add insult to injury, he tripped and fell on the loose bricks.
The borough manager says if the property owners don't comply with the seven-day order, they plan to take them to court.