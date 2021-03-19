Lawsuit paperwork generic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey prison guards punched and kicked a transgender woman during an attack on inmates in January and struck her so forcefully about a month later that she had to be hospitalized. That's according to a lawsuit filed Friday in state Superior Court.

The woman is seeking to be transferred out of Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, along with damages.

Rae Rollins’ lawsuit names the state Department of Corrections, its commissioner, Marcus Hicks, as well as administrators and guards at the prison in Hunterdon County. The Law Division of the attorney general’s office declined to comment on the complaint.

