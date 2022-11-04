FLEMINGTON, N.J. – A camp counselor who worked at Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township was indicted Thursday on sexual assault charges involving three children under the age of 13.

A Hunterdon County Grand Jury returned a seven-count indictment charging Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsyvlania, with three counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child pornography).

In August 2022, an investigation revealed that Daranijo had sexual contact with three victims under the age of 13 while employed as a camp counselor at Camp Bernie, according to a statement released by the office of Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.