FLEMINGTON, N.J. - From bustling to bare: it's the last holiday season for the nation's first outlet center. Liberty Village in Flemington, New Jersey is being transformed into housing, and it's the biggest redevelopment project in the borough.

At its peak, thousands of people were shopping at Liberty Village every day. Now, it's just a couple dozen. Liberty Village is a beloved part of Flemington's past and Wednesday, the developer opened up about its future.

"Everything you see to the right is all coming down, starting in probably February, maybe March," said George Vallone, co-founder and president of Hoboken Brownstone Company.

The fences are up for demolition of Flemington's Liberty Village. The nation's first outlet center, built in the early 80s, was once the place to be. But out of its 68 stores, only Brooks Brothers and Ann Taylor remain open, and just for a month longer.

As the need for in-person retail has plummeted, the demand for housing has skyrocketed, prompting this redevelopment.

"It'll be built in thirds," said Vallone. "So, of the 164 townhouses, there'll be roughly 50, 55 in each section that gets built."

Affordable units and those for veterans and adults with special needs are included in the project.

"We are going to make a major dent in lowering people's property taxes in their homes in Flemington, which is going to make Flemington more affordable," said Vallone.

Vallone says the borough and the Liberty Village Advisory Committee gave these plans the go ahead; it's all been years in the making. Hoboken Brownstone is donating a new borough hall, plus money and land for infrastructure improvements. It's putting $4 million toward environmental cleanup and helping with floodwaters off-site.

"We're going to build a huge detention basin here and then hopefully we're going to be able to build a park on it," said Vallone.

Given all of the work under and above ground, the earliest people would move into the homes would be 2024.

If Hoboken Brownstone can work out flood control restrictions with the Department of Environmental Protection, it will add 100 more apartments in a phase two.

"We're putting in all new roads, all new utilities," said Vallone.

The new housing will be just yards away from the Stangl Arts and Cultural District, and a short walk or bike ride away from Main Street, energizing revitalization efforts in the borough.