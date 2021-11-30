FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Local business owners in Frenchtown are coordinating with each other which days and times they'll do their extended holiday hours. They say that's one of several strategies they use to increase foot traffic during the holidays.
Fifth-generation Frenchtown business owner Hannah Opdyke says the holidays in the borough are just different.
"This town, in general, I think really has a lot of local support," said Opdyke. "All of the locals come out and shop small, which is really special and heartwarming."
So much so, that holiday sales last year generated enough revenue for Sunbeam General to open its second Frenchtown location.
Opdyke says this year, people started getting gifts earlier than ever, at the start of November.
"December, we do our best," Opdyke said.
That's the case for other businesses too, that depend on the joyous season to keep them afloat during slower months.
Local merchants all go in on the promotion "Shopping Just Got Better." Every $25 a customer spends, their name gets put into a drawing to win prizes and gifts from various spots in town.
"The more you spend in town, the more you have the chance to get back," said Opdyke.
Some small shops used Cyber Monday not only for sales, but to raise awareness that their unique products can be bought online too.
"Most recently, we've been waiting for some shipments to arrive," said Meg Metz, the owner of Modern Love. "They're stuck in ports."
Metz says businesses continue to work together to overcome the challenges of the pandemic. If she doesn't have something, she refers customers to a neighboring store that does.
"We want everybody to be happy and get their presents," said Metz.
That personability is what has kept Betty Cronce coming back to shop in Frenchtown again and again, since the late 1970s.
"The personal touch," said Cronce. "You feel like, you're not just a number, and they're so helpful with ideas."
"So many people want to support local," said Metz.
Some businesses, including Modern Love, also participated in Giving Tuesday, in an effort to inspire others to give back.
"We made a donation to a homeless shelter for the youth in Trenton called Anchor House and promoted it more to encourage to donate to organizations that inspire them," said Metz. "That's the point of this whole season. It's not just the stuff. It's the giving."
LoveFrenchtown.org has a schedule of all of the events happening weekends in December, including horse carriage rides, free performances and Zooms with Santa.