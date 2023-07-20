PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A longtime beloved bowling alley in New Jersey is closing its doors. You only have until the end of the month to squeeze in a few games at Warren Lanes.

A lot of locals are nostalgic as they hear this news. Warren Lanes is getting torn down, and going up is a QuickCheck.

"Definitely good memories," said Evan Willey of Stewartsville.

"Bumper bowling, birthday parties," said Alison Devitt of Holland Township.

There's no doubt: Warren Lanes off Route 22 has been a staple to people in Phillipsburg and beyond.

"We used to go bowling there all the time," said Raymond Smith of Phillipsburg. "She bowls there on Wednesdays with the school."

"My friends, we would go there hanging out, sometimes family, just for a fun time bowling. Some of my friends are on the bowling team," said Willey.

But after decades of fun, the bowling alley announced the final pins there will fall July 31. The owner thanked customers in a post on Facebook.

"Really disappointing, especially since we have young adults in the household who are still looking for things to do," said Devitt. "They just knocked down the one in Hunterdon."

"For people who enjoy bowling a lot, it's sad news," said Willey.

Warren Lanes' lease was set to end this summer, and plans have been underway to develop the property into a QuickCheck. The town told us at the last preconstruction meeting, developers said they're determined to start demo in September.

"They're taking away everything in this town, and they wonder why the kids are getting in trouble and stuff. They have nowhere to go," said Smith.

Though, some argue there's only so much the town can do, since zoning allows for the construction of the convenience store and gas station.

Phillipsburg's Mayor Todd Tersigni points out the town just opened a state-of-the-art pool this summer, and has almost raised the $2 million it needs for the Cal Ripken field of dreams at Walter Park.

He adds other redevelopment projects are in the works, too.

When the land use board gave the project the green light, planners said the QuickCheck would employ 40 to 50 workers.

69 News reached out to the owner of Warren Lanes Thursday for an interview and to get a peek inside before everything shuts down, but did not hear back.