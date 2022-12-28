Typically this time of year, news organizations unveil their list of the year's top stories. At 69 News, we asked our reporters to do something a little different. All week, 69 News reporters are sharing stories from throughout the year that stuck with them and made an impact. For 69 News' Priscilla Liguori, one of those was the case of Princess Doe. She checked back in with the Warren County Prosecutor for updates.

BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. - Journalists report on a lot of crime. DNA and genealogy have made it a trend for cold cases to become blazing hot. Still, Princess Doe's case was different, says Liguori.

Not only was the woman found in Blairstown the first profile put in the National Crime Information Center's database for missing people, but a community adopted her as their own.

69 News started a hot July morning at a press conference. Forty years to the day Princess Doe's remains were found, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office announced her identity: 17-year-old Dawn Olanick of Long Island.

Investigators also revealed they charged Arthur Kinlaw with first-degree murder.

Next, 69 News went to her gravesite.

The news prompted an immediate outpouring of love, support and tears from total strangers who connected with Olanick and held vigils for her for decades.

"We wanted to keep her memory alive," Lori Nienstedt of Blairstown said the day Olanick's identity was revealed.

"I just don't have the words," said Eric Kranz, the detective who found Olanick's remains. "Just happy that they have resolve, an end."

"Everybody knew about her," a Blairstown woman told 69 News. "It's just the story of Blairstown."

Now, while painful, there were words to tell that story.

"He did contact her and basically attempt to lure her into prostitution, and when she was unwilling to do that, that's when Mr. Kinlaw abducted her, then drove her here to Blairstown and then committed her murder," said Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.

Kinlaw is already locked up for two killings that happened almost two decades after Olanick's.

"He's a convicted murderer. Are there other Dawn's out there?" asked Liguori.

"That's a significant possibility," said Pfeiffer. "There's a long period of time to have Mr. Kinlaw on the street, basically operating his prostitution ring and putting him in contact with a lot of different women."

In today's world, the negative things people do all blend together. It's the positive that stands out, to Liguori.

Here, that was a community with a refreshing value of humanity for a woman they didn't even know and the work of hundreds of dedicated investigators who gave Olanick's family some peace.

"My cousin right here is always in my heart," Olanick's cousin Scott Hasler said at the summer press conference.

Today, Olanick's gravesite remains one of the most adorned, by the people of Blairstown who fought for her justice.

"They did that for 40 years, and I'm sure they'll continue to do that," said Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer is hopeful the case will go to a grand jury early next year. The investigation will remain open until trial.

Investigators have received some tips since the identification and arrest but they're looking for more. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.