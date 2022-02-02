PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Lopatcong School Board mystified the community Wednesday night when it spent over one hour in closed-door executive session for the purpose of interviewing for the position of acting superintendent.
The problem is that no one understood the reason for the action, as the board has not made any announcements or taken any actions concerning the employment of the current Superintendent Debra Mercora.
The board advertised it would be holding a completely virtual special meeting for the purpose of discussing "emergent personnel matters."
The New Jersey Education Association put out a press release stating that for months, the Lopatcong Education Association and the board have been at odds over what it called "the board's failure to address ongoing workplace climate issues brought on by Lopatcong Superintendent Dr. Debra Mercora."
LEA President Sonnie Hall said in the press release that the LEA did not have any additional details but was hopeful that the board heard its concerns.
"We are equally as hopeful that the tensions between labor and management can finally be put to rest," Hall said.
Complaints about Mercora's behavior emerged at a December board meeting where hundreds of parents and members of the LEA demanded that the board act against Mercora.
Prior to that December meeting, the LEA published a letter on social media which stated, in part, that it believes Mercora "is creating a hostile environment that is an embarrassment to our profession."
"We believe, under her leadership and at her direction, Lopatcong Public Schools are being eroded and the close-knit, community feel that we pride ourselves on has been all but eliminated," the letter read.
The letter also alleged that Mercora was responsible for a dramatic turnover of employees, including administrators, teachers and other staff members.
On Dec. 11, the school board responded with its own letter stating it was saddened and surprised by the LEA's accusations.
"The LEA makes false statements, and does not tell the public the whole story," the board's statement said.
"While decrying a 'secretive' board, the LEA refuses to share specifics regarding even one single allegation made against Dr. Mercora," the letter added. "The LEA tells the public in its recent statement that it has numerous 'documented' instances of misconduct. Yet the LEA refuses to provide to the board any details about those actions, such as a date, a time, a place, or even a single name of who was involved."
The statement concluded by stating the board supports Mercora and is proud of her record of achievement.
Wednesday night's meeting, however, indicates a possible shift between mid-December and Feb. 2, but the district is remaining tight-lipped on the matter.
That infuriated about 160 community members who had logged onto the meeting Wednesday night.
Cara Monje criticized the board for its vagueness.
"One of the biggest problems this community has faced is the lack of transparency and the things that happen behind closed doors," Monje said. "And if you had listened in the recent months to the issues that were facing people, it was the lack of empathy, the lack of communication, the non-responsiveness and frankly, the rude nature of the people on this board."
LeeAnn Falzarano said the community can now only assume that Mercora is no longer the district's superintendent.
"This was a really strong effort on the part of the community to voice the wrongs that were being done by Dr. Mercora," Falzarano said. "There were things that were going on in this district that, as an educator myself, I found so disturbing on so many different levels."
Falzarano added, "I was really hoping that what was going to come out of this was a bridge between the community and the board and that there would be collaboration and unison to start working together to rebuild this district."
Megan Flynn said the parents deserved better.
"I fully back all of these parents about the disappointment that just happened here with the lack of transparency," Flynn said. "I believe we all deserve better, and I hope that everyone is paying attention because it’s going to get louder and louder."
Christina Hinkle agreed, saying the community will continue to demand transparency.
"I am horrified, and I am disgusted the way that some of the board members sit there with these smug looks on their faces," Hinkle said. "I don't feel safe with my son going to school, not knowing who's there to watch him. We hear that the teachers don't even know what's going on. Get it together!"
Following the 30 minutes allotted for public comment, board attorney John Comegno made a brief statement prior to the board adjourning.
"Please know that the board operates under a certain legal framework, particularly as it relates to personnel matters," Comegno said. "The board can't answer questions about personnel matters. The board is not taking any action on an acting superintendent because there is a process that has to happen under the law."
"I do want to state: I think there's some confusion. Dr. Mercora remains employed by the school district," Comegno added. "We cannot get into details beyond that with regard to employment status, but there is a need for the district to engage in hiring an acting superintendent."
"I will speak on behalf of board members saying that there are times when the board wished that it could answer all questions," Comegno said, "but there are certain ethical and legal limits as to what can be shared."