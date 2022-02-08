LOPATCONG TWP., Pa. – There's been a change in leadership in the Lopatcong School District.
The township's board of education named Gary McCartney as interim superintendent Tuesday night, replacing Debra Mercora, who had been the subject of complaints from the district's teaching staff and parents.
News about disapproval of Mercora came to light after the Lopatcong Education Association — the union that represents the teachers — publicly came out against her management of the district.
A message shared by the LEA in December accused Mercora of creating a hostile work environment and "shameful, demeaning behavior," which the association claimed had caused several educators to quit.
On Dec. 11, the school board responded with its own letter stating it was saddened and surprised by the LEA's accusations.
However, the board would not openly discuss its reasons for replacing Mercora Tuesday night.
"When it comes to terms and conditions of employment," said board attorney John Comegno, "there are certain things that can’t be shared." But he said community members could be sure that "We read your letters and your messages."
About 100 members of the public attended Tuesday's meeting, including about two dozen parents and teachers wearing matching white t-shirts bearing the slogan, "Truth Matters – Support Lopatcong's Educators."
Teachers and parents "haven't shown up for the sport of beating on the board of education," said New Jersey Education Association representative John Ropars, but because they're concerned about their community and their children.
Parents and educators at the meeting told the board they were grateful for the decision to name an acting superintendent but wanted to see greater transparency and an end to what many said seemed to be an adversarial relationship between the community and the school board. They said they felt important decisions were being made behind closed doors and without sufficient public input.
"There's been no apology to our teachers," said parent Breanne Sweeney. "Our teachers and staff have been operating in a terrible environment for years, and they've been doing a great job."
Parents and staff alike are hoping McCartney, who is a veteran educator with five decades under his belt, turns the environment around.
McCartney's career in public education has included work as a science teacher; superintendent of the South Brunswick School District in New Jersey and Parkland School District in Allentown, Pa.; and more recently, a superintendent search consultant for several districts including Southern Lehigh.
"Most of all," said McCartney, "I’m a problem solver." He told community members his job was to "help you, help the district, and at the end of my time here, we'll have regained the harmony that was here before."
"Our community is listening, they're behind our educators in our school, and they're behind turning this around," Sweeney said.
"While it's unfortunate that it took so much time, I'm gratified that we were heard," said Sonnie Hall, president of the Lopatcong Education Association. "Now let's instill a spirit of transparency."
The school board said it cannot comment on the status of Mercora's employment.
Parents say this is a step in the right direction, but they made it clear that they aren't pleased with the school board.
Other news
David Schaible was sworn in as the newest member of the school board. There is one remaining vacancy, which the board hopes to fill at its March 15 meeting.
The Lopatcong Green Team, the school's environmental club, proposed a plan to install four bottle-filling stations. The stations, they said, would encourage students to use refillable water bottles and reduce the spread of germs compared to existing water fountains. The filling stations would cost $1,300 each but could be funded by grant money.
All five teams of the district's STEAM club made it to the regional level of the New Jersey School Boards Association's "STEAM TANK" competition, to be held March 23. Each team will come up with its own invention to showcase its creativity and engineering skills.