BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. - Forty years to the day Princess Doe was found dead in Warren County, New Jersey, both her and her suspected killer have been identified.
Still, after countless hours of work from local, county, state and national investigators, this historic case remains open.
"I just don't have the words,” said Eric Kranz, a retired Blairstown detective. “I don't have the words."
The detective who found Princess Doe brutally murdered in Blairstown never stopped thinking about her case.
Four decades after the gruesome discovery, she has been identified as 17-year-old Dawn Olanick of Long Island.
”Just happy that they have resolve, an end,” said Kranz.
Her family is beyond thankful.
"It touches our family deeply,” said Scott Hasler, Olanick’s cousin, who spoke on behalf of the family. “My cousin right here, is always in my heart. It's how I will always remember her."
Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer announced Arthur Kinlaw, also from New York and already behind bars for another murder, has been charged with first-degree murder.
”There is some evidence that would indicate that Mr. Kinlaw was attempting to have Dawn be involved with prostitution and she was unwilling to do that and as a result that lead to Mr. Kinlaw murdering Dawn,” said Pfeiffer.
Investigators utilized advancements in DNA technology to create a profile, allowing genealogists to find her family and confirm her identity.
She was recovered in a v-neck shirt and red patterned skirt, beaten beyond recognition. Her case sparked national headlines.
"Princess Doe's case was the first unidentified persons case ever entered into the NCIC database that's maintained by the FBI,” said Pfieffer.
Olanick was buried in the cemetery next to where she was found.
Her family paid their respects and laid flowers, statues of angels, and her photo. Her tombstone will soon have a name.
”Everybody knew about her,” said one Blairstown woman who came to the site and who has been following the case for decades. ”It's just the story of Blairstown.”
”I'm not the type of person to just break down and cry but I did,” Blairstown resident Lori Nienstedt said about when she found out Princess Doe had been identified.
Nienstedt was 16-years-old when the body was found, and has attended the town’s memorials for Princess Doe ever since.
“We wanted to keep her memory alive,” said Nienstedt.
You still can by sharing Dawn’s story, since the investigation into her last days continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor.
"We miss her dearly,” said Hasler.
”She has a name, and rest in peace, Dawn,” said Nienstedt.