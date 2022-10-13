CLARK, N.J. - U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski and his opponent Tom Kean Jr. squared off in a heated debate Thursday morning. The fight for New Jersey's Seventh Congressional District is intensifying, as Democrats and Republicans battle for control of the House.

"You've been in Washington D.C. for 30 years, and in the entire time you've been in D.C. you moved down and you never left," Kean, a former state Senator, said to Malinowski.

"This is our last question," the moderator said.

"Come on," said Malinowski. "This is silly. You've been in Trenton for 20 years. What the hell have you done about cost of living in the state of New Jersey?"

The candidates were in the same room, which is a rare occurrence, for the 7th Congressional District debate.

"My opponent is the leading voice for the failed policies that have gotten us to the situation we are in today," said Kean.

"You've said absolutely nothing about what you would do," said Malinowski. "You mumble about supply chains. I actually got the job done."

It's a traditionally moderate district, and both tried to highlight the other's allegiance to their respective parties.

"He followed Nancy Pelosi's lead 100% of the time, and as a result, we've got this out-of-control inflation," said Kean.

"I think we're going to be playing the Nancy Pelosi drinking game," said Malinowski. "Whoever had Nancy Pelosi is going to be really hammered by the end of this."

The two answered questions on inflation, the workforce, health care, public health, and essential industry. All of the topics were business and economy-related, since the event was hosted by the Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce in Union County.

"I will be that leader who will listen, who will lead and will fight to make sure that we break the back of inflation," said Kean.

"It's moderation versus MAGA," said Malinowski. "The business community needs us to resolve our differences in America by voting and not by violence."

The debate was just over an hour long.

"If he is elected as our Congressman, I don't think we're going to be hearing much about Tom Kean Jr. in Washington, D.C.," said Malinowski. "He will fade into the woodwork, just like he did in Trenton for 20 years. I am the only candidate on this stage with cross-party support."

"My opponent's policies have made us less secure on all the fronts that people in this room care about: energy security, technology security, privacy security," said Kean. "What we need to focus on as a country is equality of opportunity for people who are seeking the American dream."

Another debate, hosted by New Jersey Globe, is scheduled for Sunday.