PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Police in Phillipsburg, Warren County say a man distributed crack cocaine and other drugs in the town.

John Russell, 39, faces several charges, including distributing crack cocaine and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

After a three-week investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at the 400 block of Marshall Street and on a 2022 Chevrolet. During the search police found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia, the prosecutor's office said.

Police say a handgun was also found.

Russell is being held pending a detention hearing.