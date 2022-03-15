FRANKLIN TWP, N.J. -- A man is facing human trafficking charges for allegedly taking a young girl from her home in New Jersey and having sexual relations with her.
Prosecutors with the Warren County Prosecutors Office said in a release Chad Corbin of West Virginia had been communicating with the victim, 14, on various social media platforms, which included sexually explicit messages. Corbin promised the victim a relationship, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said on November 25. 2020, Corbin traveled from West Virginia to New Jersey and took the victim from her home in Franklin Township to Maryland where they engaged in various sex acts.
The girl was reported missing on November 26 and was located in Pennsylvania, where she had been abandoned after Corbin learned law enforcement was searching for her.
It was learned Corbin originally planned to bring the victim to West Virginia, prosecutors said.
Corbin was arrested and charged with Human trafficking, luring, conspiracy to commit sexual assault and other related charges, according to prosecutors.
Human Trafficking in the state of New Jersey carries a maximum of life imprisonment, with a minimum of 20 years, prosecutors said.
Corbin is being held in federal custody at Hudson county Jail.