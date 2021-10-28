WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly writing and mailing many anonymous letters making false accusations against an officer in neighboring Hunterdon County.
Prosecutors say Trevor Deppe of Washington Township mailed the letters to residents of Lebanon Township, Glen Gardner, and Califon between May and June.
Investigators say the suspect's letters contained false criminal allegations against a Lebanon Township officer.
They allege that Deppe knew the accusations were false.
He is charged with third-degree false public alarm.