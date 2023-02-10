FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - A man has been charged with setting fire to an unoccupied RV in Frenchtown, Hunterdon County.

John Kopitskie, 23, of Milford, is charged with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree burglary, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

He was arrested on Feb. 6.

The prosecutor's office said Kopitskie entered and set fire to a parked, unoccupied RV on May 4, 2022 in the parking lot of a local business in Frenchtown.

He was sent to the Warren County Jail and later released onto conditional pretrial monitoring.

He faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $165,000 in fines.