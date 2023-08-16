FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in New Jersey.

Michael Eaton is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office said Eaton assaulted the child in Franklin Township two times between 2019 and 2021, while the child was between five and six years old.

Eaton is at the Zanesville County Jail in Ohio pending extradition to New Jersey, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office says the aggravated sexual assault charge carries a maximum of life imprisonment, with a minimum of 25 years in New Jersey State Prison. The other two charges each carry a maximum of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, with a minimum of five years.