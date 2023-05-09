Police lights

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey man is being accused of stealing three vehicles collectively valued at over $10,000.

Christopher Gordon, of Alpha, is being charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

The Phillipsburg Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Liberty Street in Alpha on May 4 for the report of a burglary and theft. Somebody had broken into the victim's shed, and stole three off-road vehicles, which were collectively valued at over $10,000, the prosecutor's office said.

Police canvassed the area. Video footage was obtained, leading to the discovery of a suspect vehicle, according to the prosecutor's office.

After an investigation, authorities brought charges against Gordon.

The Phillipsburg Police Department is continuing the investigation to locate the stolen vehicles.

