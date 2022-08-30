FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Authorities say a Hunterdon County, New Jersey man stole several LBTQ+ Pride flags over the weekend.

Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown, was charged with one count of fourth-degree bias intimidation, two counts of theft of moveable property, and one count of criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Settembrino was lodged in the Warren County jail after his arrest.

On Sunday morning, Frenchtown Borough Police were dispatched to a report of several LBTQ+ Pride flags recovered in the Delaware River by a concerned citizen, the prosecutor's office said.

The county prosecutor said further investigation resulted in the discovery of video surveillance from the previous night which captured Settembrino stealing the flags in question. Settembrino was positively identified as the person in the surveillance video, the prosecutor's office said.

Several Pride flags throughout the borough were found to be stolen or damaged on the morning of August 8. The investigation into the August 8 incident is ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Frenchtown Police Department at 908-996-4820 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 908-788-1129.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online, or through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.