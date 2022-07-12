CLINTON TWP., N.J. - One man is seriously hurt and another is facing charges after a violent incident over fireworks in New Jersey.
Kevin Stephenson, 62, was arrested after running over his neighbor who was setting off fireworks in Clinton Township Saturday night, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The fireworks were reported around 9:30 p.m., and the crash was reported just minutes later, near Old Mountain and Deer Path roads, police said.
Stephenson is accused of hopping in his Jeep, driving down the road, then swerving off the road to hit the neighbor, police said.
The man who was hit was flown to the hospital with a serious head injury.
Stephenson then returned home, and when police confronted him, he admitted to driving off the road but denied hitting anyone.
His Jeep was found with visible front end damage, police said.
Stephenson was charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.