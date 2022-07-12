fireworks generic graphic

CLINTON TWP., N.J. - One man is seriously hurt and another is facing charges after a violent incident over fireworks in New Jersey.

Kevin Stephenson, 62, was arrested after running over his neighbor who was setting off fireworks in Clinton Township Saturday night, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The fireworks were reported around 9:30 p.m., and the crash was reported just minutes later, near Old Mountain and Deer Path roads, police said.

Stephenson is accused of hopping in his Jeep, driving down the road, then swerving off the road to hit the neighbor, police said.

The man who was hit was flown to the hospital with a serious head injury.

Stephenson then returned home, and when police confronted him, he admitted to driving off the road but denied hitting anyone.

His Jeep was found with visible front end damage, police said.

Stephenson was charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.