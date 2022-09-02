PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Paul Tedeschi was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for seeking to perform sexual acts on an underage female.

During an investigation that began on August 21, 2022, undercover officers communicated with Tedeschi, who thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl.

He agreed to meet up with an undercover officer and was taken into custody.

He was charged with attempted luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and promoting prostitution.