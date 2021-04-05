The man behind a campaign to bring justice to the alleged sexual abuse victims of former Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock is speaking out.
Jack Jeffress said he was 15 when he was drugged and raped by former Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock.
"If it wouldn't have happened, I could see a much different future for myself," Jeffress said.
Now 57, Jeffress said he wants Warren County to acknowledge what happened to him and others.
Bullock is accused of assaulting numerous boys in the 70s and 80s. A trial in 2015 ended in a hung jury, and Bullock died shortly after.
Jeffress and several other victims have sued the county in civil court, claiming some county employees knew about Bullock's behavior but did nothing to stop it.
Three victims filed a motion for summary judgment last week, citing new evidence that proves a county-wide cover up.
Jeffress said he has dedicated years to getting justice for himself and other Bullock victims. He runs a website, SheriffBullock.org, social media channels, and has printed materials, flyers and door hangers, that are being distributed.
Jeffress said a rally, #justice4Bullockvictims, will take place on April 27 at the Warren County courthouse.
"It's been eight years since I've been involved with this...a lot of effort, but it's worth it. People who have suffered these kinds of [sexual] abuses have lifelong mental problems, issues that can really touch all parts of your life. It's very hard to deal with for a lot of people," said Jeffress.
In a statement to 69 News, Warren County Counsel Joe Bell wrote "The Warren County Commissioners respect the sanctity of the First Amendment protections on free speech and the freedom to peacefully assemble. The County takes no issue with the rights of the people to exercise those rights; however, the County does have in place a policy requiring the filing of an application and posting of insurance if an individual or group should wish to utilize the County Courthouse as a forum for any such protected activity to ensure the safety of those involved and those employed at the County Courthouse."