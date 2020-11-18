Handcuffs - police lights

HOLLAND TWP., N.J. -  Authorities have arrested and charged a man following an investigation of a fatal crash Monday in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Arthur Segreaves, 67, of Pohatcong, is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in death, a 2nd-degree crime, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office.

Members of the Holland Township Police Department were sent to Route 519 in the area of Gridley Circle for the report of a body on the shoulder of the roadway shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, the prosecutor's office said.

Arriving officers found the body, who was later identified as Raymond Levandowski, 73, of Holland Township. Initial investigation revealed Levandowski was the victim of a hit-and-run crash, the prosecutor's office said.

Segreaves is in the Warren County Jail pending his first court appearance.

