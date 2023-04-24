PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Gunfire led to drug and weapons charges against a New Jersey man.

The investigation started after someone in an SUV fired at least six shots into a crowd of people in the area of Fisher and Kneedler avenues in Phillipsburg on April 10, said the Warren County prosecutor's office.

Investigators traced the SUV to Jeffrey Carthens, and authorities searched the vehicle.

Officials found a plastic bag of 329 suspected Oxycodone pills.

Carthens, 18, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

The Phillipsburg man was previously charged with one count each of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon - high capacity magazine, and possession of a prohibited weapon - ghost gun.

All of the charges carry potential prison sentences, the prosecutor said.