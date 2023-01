PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A man is facing charges in an armed robbery in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

Officers were called around 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of S. Main Street for a reported armed robbery, police said.

Investigators soon arrested Hassan Shabazz, who was charged with armed robbery and related offenses.

Police say Shabazz, 57, had a knife believed to have been used in the robbery.

He's being held in Warren County Jail ahead of his next court appearance.