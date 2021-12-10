WASHINGTON, N.J. - A man is now facing murder and related charges in a deadly attack in Warren County, New Jersey.
Kyle Kaspereen, 24, was charged Thursday with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and burglary in the Nov. 30 attack in Washington borough, according to online court records.
A state police dive team recovered new evidence in the case Thursday after video surveillance from a bridge shows Kaspereen, of Easton, throwing one of the victim's cell phones into the Delaware River on Nov. 30, authorities said.
The attack left Elaine Trachin, 84, dead inside her home, and her son, who's in a wheelchair, injured but alive, authorities said. Court paperwork says he had a garbage bag duct-taped over his head and upper body, and his hands were duct-taped to his wheelchair.
Kaspereen was previously charged with tampering with evidence in the case after authorities caught him deleting texts from his phone when questioned about the killing last week.
Authorities say Kaspereen had been in talks with the son about buying a motorcycle from him.