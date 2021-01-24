HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. -- Police have charged a man with murder in connection to a shooting at a truck stop off of Interstate 78.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pilot Travel Center in Union Township, Hunterdon County.
State Police said 44-year-old David Rodriguez of California shot 43-year-old Ricardo De Castro of Florida with a handgun after the two got into an argument in the parking lot.
Police said Rodriguez surrendered to troopers at the scene.
De Castro was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center, where he later died.
Rodriguez is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. He was taken to the Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing.
This incident is being investigated by the New Jersey State Police Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Perryville Station at 908-730-7042. Police said anonymous tips are welcome.
The case is being prosecuted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.