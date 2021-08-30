Generic courtroom gavel

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A New Jersey man faces years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

A Warren County jury convicted Gilberto Morales on all three charges of aggravated sex assault of a victim under 13, sex assault of a victim under 13 and endangering the welfare of a child, according to news release from the county prosecutor's office.

The first charge carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, with a maximum of life behind bars, authorities say.

Morales sexually assaulted a 12-year-old in April 2019 in Phillipsburg, investigators said.

He is set to be sentenced in October.

