ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his motorcycle and another vehicle crashed around 2:30 p.m., the coroner said.

The wreck happened on Bloomsbury Road (County Route 579) in Alexandria Township.

His death was ruled an accident.

The coroner's office and New Jersey state police are investigating.