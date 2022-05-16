BLAIRSTOWN TWP., N.J. - A man died after crashing his glider while trying to land at a New Jersey airport, authorities said.
The glider plane was heading towards the Blairstown Airport to land around 3 p.m. Sunday when it hit the tops of a few trees and crashed, witnesses told police.
The glider ended up upside down in a grass area across the street from the airport, said Blairstown Township police.
An off-duty police officer and several bystanders had pulled the pilot from the wreckage and began CPR. The pilot, a 70-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
He was the only person on board. Authorities did not release his name.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.