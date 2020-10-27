PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A man is facing charges in a burglary and assault on a child in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
Cashmere Holmes, 27, was arrested Friday on charges of burglary, criminal restraint, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child, said the Warren County prosecutor's office.
Holmes is accused of unlawfully entering a home, then holding down a child by the child's hands and back, the prosecutor said.
Holmes then said "go to heaven" and threw the child from the bed onto the floor, authorities allege. The man then fled the home, which was captured on surveillance camera.
The child was not known to Holmes, officials said.
Holmes remains behind bars in Warren County, pending a pretrial detention hearing.
Investigators did not comment on a motive for the incident.