MILFORD BOROUGH, N.J. - A man was found dead in Hunterdon County, New Jersey after the remains of Hurricane Ida moved through the state Wednesday night.

The man's body was found in a pickup truck in Hakihokake Creek, according to Milford Borough Mayor Henry Schepens.

The truck had been found in the middle of a creek, hundreds of feet from the closest road, Schepens said.

The Associated Press says more than two dozen people's deaths in the Northeast have been linked to flooding.

In Bucks County, a 65-year-old man died after his vehicle got trapped in flood waters in Milford Township Wednesday night.

Three storm-related deaths were reported in Montgomery County. A tree fell into a woman’s house in Upper Dublin Township, killing her. Two other people drowned, one in a home and the other in a car in the county.

Emergency workers in the area completed more than 450 water rescues and rescue efforts were continuing in the morning.

