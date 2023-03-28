CLINTON TWP., N.J. - A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Hunterdon County, New Jersey Monday afternoon.

Clinton Township patrol units responded to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 31 southbound and Regional Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A 17-year-old girl was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler when she turned right onto Route 31 southbound from Regional Road. That Jeep hit another Jeep driven by a 69-year-old man traveling southbound on Route 31, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

The female driver and a passenger were transported to Hunterdon Medical Center for evaluation.

The man who was driving the other Jeep was flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the prosecutor's office.

The crash is under investigation and additional information will be released when available.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 908-735-6000 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129.