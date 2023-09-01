RINGOES, N.J. - A man who has been previously accused of recording a girl in a changing room is now facing more charges.

Additional charges have been filed against Ron Rothman, 49, of Ringoes, New Jersey, involving first-degree causing prohibited sexual acts and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges came as a result of a joint investigation between the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, the Raritan Township Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Moulton, Alabama Police Department, the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation revealed that Rothman was electronically communicating with David Collier, 46, of Moulton, Alabama, according to the prosecutor's office. Rothman and Collier exchanged images and videos of child sexual abuse material during their communications, according to the news release.

On Aug. 28, Collier was arrested by the Moulton Police Department with the assistance of the FBI for facilitating the on-line solicitation of a child, facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, dissemination/display of child pornography, and production of pornography with minors, according to the prosecutor's office.

Previously, on March 17, a juvenile female reported to the Raritan Township Police Department that an unidentified person, later determined to be Rothman, used a cellular phone to record her while she was undressing in a changing room at a retail store in Raritan Township, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office said further investigation revealed that Rothman possessed on his cell phone recordings of the juvenile female while she was in the changing room. Additional analysis of Rothman’s phone disclosed images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of other juveniles who have not yet been identified, the prosecutor's office said.

On July 17, 2023, members of the Raritan Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office — with the assistance of the Hunterdon County S.W.A.T. Team and members of the New Jersey State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit and K-9 Unit — executed a search warrant of Rothman’s residence, according to the prosecutor's office.

Rothman was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident.

Investigators seized computer hard drives and other related devices and equipment, the prosecutor's office said.

Rothman was consequently charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third- and fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

According to the prosecutor's office, the ongoing investigation may reveal additional charges.

Rothman is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center. Assistant Prosecutor Tina M. DiFranco represents the State. Joshua Altman, Esq. represents Rothman.

Residents are urged to report any information regarding child exploitation or any criminal activity within the community to:

Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129

Raritan Township Police Department at 908-782-8889

Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers at 908-797-9627 or www.crimestoppershunterdon.com

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 24-Hour Hotline 1-800-843-5678