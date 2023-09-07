HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A man is behind bars after he told police to "just take me to jail."

The man, identified as Cody Zeigler, 27, of Hackettstown was seen sitting on the hood of an unmarked police vehicle on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Hackettstown Police Department.

Police say an officer approached the male who said "just take me to jail" before pointing to a pipe that contained suspected methamphetamine residue.

Ziegler was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

He was taken to the Warren County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.