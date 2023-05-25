PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A community park project in Phillipsburg got a major boost thanks to the parent company of a New Jersey manufacturer.

McWane Inc. is donating $1 million to the proposed state-of-the-art recreation field at Walters Park, the company said.

The donation would cover almost half of the $2.4 million project.

The proposed field is a partnership between a group of private citizens and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, a nonprofit that helps underserved communities through its at-risk youth programs and multipurpose parks.

The project leaders presented the idea to Phillipsburg Town Council in November 2022. At that time a formal project had not yet been presented, but council was reviewing a contract with the foundation.

"This sizable gift adds immediate legitimacy to this project and desire to bring this magnificent facility to the youth of Phillipsburg," said Jeff Finnegan, one of the project leaders, in a statement Thursday.

The Phillipsburg field would be the Ripken Foundation's first in New Jersey. It would have space for baseball, softball, football, soccer and lacrosse.

Leaders hope to finish fundraising by the end of the year and start construction in early 2024.

McWane is the parent company of McWane Ductile New Jersey, a ductile iron plant operating in the same spot in Phillipsburg since 1856, the company said.