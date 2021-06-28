TRENTON, N.J (AP) - Masks will not be mandatory in New Jersey’s schools in the upcoming academic year.
That's according to Gov. Phil Murphy, who said Monday, the change depends on there not being any “dramatic” deterioration in coronavirus trends.
Students were required by state guidance to wear masks in their schools, except in some cases. Murphy faced pressure from some parents who opposed the mandate in recent months and announced school districts had the ability to relax the rules.
The new school year will also mark the return to full-time in-person education. Many schools started the year remotely but then returned to some in-person education.