EASTON, Pa. - Some are worried paying for parking could deter future fishing events from happening in Phillipsburg. The town-owned lot on Riverside Way has continued to stir controversy since kiosks were added a few months ago.

It's a way the town is making money, since before, many people were parking there for free and then walking over to Easton. But local fishermen say they've been the primary users of the lot for decades, and now it's costing them.

"It's definitely an issue," said Mike Hinkel, a local fisherman.

Hinkel, who has been fishing in the Delaware River since he was a boy, says he's one of many upset the lot is no longer free of charge.

"It's just the amount of money that's involved," said Hinkel. "I mean, you're expecting the fisherman to come down here and pay $10 at a time. You can see nobody's here today."

It's $1 an hour for cars, and $10 a day for boats and trailers.

"Here we are, at this stage, trying to get at least a permit process for the fishermen back," said Hinkel.

Warren County Commissioner James Kern wrote a letter to the mayor expressing concern about the future of the Delaware River Sojourn.

"It came to our attention that this site would no longer potentially be acceptable for them because of the costs of the parking," said Kern.

"We don't know that for sure," said Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni.

The Sojourn had no comment.

Tersigni says he's willing to compromise.

"I will make sure the fishermen stay and make sure that everyone's happy. But in the meantime, we will be charging the park and we have seen revenue for our town for our tax base to help our residents and businesses," said Tersigni.

The mayor told 69 News those who fish knew this was coming, and seemed okay with it. He added the town as a whole benefits from the profit.

"We need to maintain that lot. We were getting nothing. We have to plow that. We had to pay our DPW," said Tersigni. "It's exactly what they're doing in Easton. They charge you to park and what we're doing is not unreasonable."

"Our fishermen are the people who actually protect the river, and I feel like they're being unfairly targeted," said Kern. "I think that there could be more collaboration with Warren County as opposed to what event they want to charge for parking in Easton."

The mayor says the potential compromise may be done via an ordinance.