SOMERVILLE, N.J. - In Somerset County Court Thursday, a retired chief probation officer got emotional on the stand, and a medical expert questioned how exactly reported abuse by a former sheriff impacted the plaintiff in the case against Warren County.
“Did you hear one rumor, one snicker, one anything about Bullock?” defense attorney Jerald Howarth, representing Warren County, asked the county’s retired chief probation officer Robert Rudewick.
“No,” replied Rudewick.
Rudewick testified he actually wished he would have, so he could’ve done something to stop the late former sheriff.
The defense argued because the county’s courthouse was relatively small in the 80s and many employees talked regularly, if there was suspicion about Edward Bullock targeting young boys, Rudewick would know.
“I think I would have heard about it,” said Rudewick.
But the alleged victim W.M.’s attorneys pointed out that his office wasn’t near where the reported grooming and abuse happened, and he rarely interacted with the sheriff's office.
“How something like this wasn’t picked up. I just don’t know and it bothers me,” said Rudewick.
Four previous witnesses said Bullock’s behavior was the joke of the courthouse. That’s a haunting idea to Rudewick.
”You would expect that the people in authority, that if they had information that something was happening inappropriately to kids, that they would do something?” asked Attorney Jeff Russo, representing W.M.
“That's what I'm faced with, dealing with in my mind,” replied Rudewick. “Absolutely. Absolutely. But it didn't happen, did it?”
Also Thursday, a medical expert for the defense said W.M.‘s several traumas throughout his life all impacted his mental health.
“Any one of these taken alone can produce post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Dr. Sharon Montgomery, who evaluated W.M. for eight hours. “I think it’s impossible to source out which caused the most of what.”
She said some with PTSD can make a full recovery.
Though last week, a different medical expert told jurors W.M. is expected to need lifelong treatment for PTSD and other ailments directly caused by the reported violent rape by Bullock.
This trial, which has been going on for more than two weeks, is nearing its end.
The jury returns Monday, which is when the defense is expected to call some of its last witnesses.