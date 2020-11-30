PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The historic Phillipsburg Bank and Trust building on South Main Street is home to a different type of business, Warren County's first medical marijuana dispensary, technically called Alternative Treatment Centers in the Garden State.
The Apothecarium held its grand opening on Monday. It's the first New Jersey location for parent company TerrAscend Northeast, which operates three other locations in Pennsylvania.
"It's [marijuana business] growing significantly literally and figuratively everywhere," said TerrAscend Northeast CEO Greg Rochlin. Rochlin tells 69 News he's excited New Jersey voters approved a recreational marijuana use amendment.
Rochlin and Chantelle Elsner, senior vice president of retail for TerrAscend Northeast, said they'll likely want to add recreational sales to their New Jersey locations as well but it's still early.
"We will do what we always do and that is work with the regulators and help make it the best program it can be," Rochlin said.
"It's exciting. I think the staff and patients are excited. I think the general community is very much in favor of adult use. I think once we see what sort of legislation goes into place, that will help us shape our operation in support of that but I think overall it's just an exciting thing for the industry," Elsner said.
Because The Apothecarium is one of the only medical marijuana dispensaries in Western New Jersey, Elsner said patients are traveling up to an hour to the Phillipsburg location.
A prescription is required to buy medical marijuana. Pennsylvania residents can't buy it in New Jersey.