MILFORD, N.J. - A Milford, Hunterdon County Councilman is being remembered, after authorities say he was gunned down by a coworker. It's the second New Jersey council member to be shot and killed within a week.

"He had so much more to give," said Milford Mayor Henri Schepens.

Schepens was in tears as he remembered his friend, 51-year-old Councilman Russell Heller.

"He was such a light," said Schepens. "So positive. Always had a smile and always made any situation better."

A loving and caring father and a dedicated and loyal friend are among the words the Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners director used to describe Heller. He also said Heller's leadership and commitment will be sorely missed.

In a post on Facebook, Good Morning Milford by the Milford Merchants Association described Heller as well-loved, kind and hardworking. It said "his daughter, parents, and family are heartbroken beyond comprehension. Anyone who knew Russ found him to be a joy to be around."

Milford Fire Company said Heller was an advocate of the small town's company. It said on Facebook, "He greatly enjoyed serving the residents of the town that he grew up in and was always trying to improve whatever he could."

On Twitter, Congressman Tom Kean called Heller "an outstanding public servant who proudly represented the river town he loved."

"There's no words to describe the loss and the sadness this town is feeling right now," said Schepens. "He was taking care of his parents. They lived next door. Just a local, great guy."

Investigators say it was around 7 a.m. Wednesday when Heller was approached and shot outside of his vehicle in the parking lot of the PSE&G facility in Somerset.

Law enforcement quickly identified the suspect as former coworker 58-year-old Gary Curtis. Detectives say they found Curtis in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities believe this was an isolated and targeted incident, though Wednesday also marked one week since Sayreville Council woman Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed. Investigators have not identified a suspect in her case.

For the Hellers, service ran in the family.

"His mother was on council for 20 years," said Schepens. "His father was a councilman and the mayor, so deeply rooted in this community."

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office says it is not doing interviews because it's an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to report it.