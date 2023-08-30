More than a dozen Pennsylvanians are scattered throughout the south ready to volunteer with the American Red Cross. Plus, FEMA sent out Task Force 1 members from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"We are locked into a hotel," said Larry Daly of Montgomery County, who is a volunteer for the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania chapter. "It's pretty bad out there. There's a lot of trees down. A lot of power's out."

The longtime Red Cross volunteer is riding out Hurricane Idalia in Tallahassee. Daly is ready to jump into action as soon as it's safe.

"We may move south. I'm looking at the map now. We may move down towards Tampa or it depends on where they need us at," said Daly.

"Ahead of the storm making landfall, we pre-positioned 400 volunteers and supplies to the south to be ready," said Nicole Roschella, the regional communications manager of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.

Pennsylvania Task Force 1 was activated Monday afternoon and on the road within hours.

"We are heading to Taylor County, Florida," said Capt. Ken Pagurek, the task force leader at Pennsylvania Task Force 1 and a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department. "A lot of times, it's, you know, the flood waters have inundated neighborhoods, getting people off the roofs of their houses."

Pennsylvania's first responders are asking the local agencies how they can help.

"If a building collapses and sometimes they have to be searched, so we have our engineers do a structural assessment of the building, make sure it's safe for us to enter," said Pagurek.

New Jersey Task Force 1 also deployed 45 members, who are scheduled to be down there for two weeks.

"Right now, we're in Columbia, South Carolina. We're staged here, anticipating you know, the track of the storm," said Kevin Morrissey, the program manager at New Jersey Task Force 1. "We're preparing for water rescues, evacuations, reaching people who may be stranded remotely or can't get to central services."

In addition to manpower, the Red Cross sent blood products.

"Severe weather like this can cancel blood drives and have a big impact," said Roschella.

The nonprofit encourages people in areas unaffected by the hurricane to donate blood.