BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. - April is Autism Awareness Month, and one young man from Montgomery County shared his experience living and thriving on the spectrum.

Friendly, sociable, loved: three words used to describe Ben Hartranft.

The former North Penn High School student was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old.

"It was a challenge. You know, I didn't understand about it when I was a kid,” said Hartranft.

Now as a young adult, he understands that nothing is in his way. Hartranft started "Benergy1 Presentations" to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time public speaker. Doing just that, he presented his story to Blair Academy Boarding School during Autism Awareness Month.

"I've never done Blair Academy before. I'm very excited to speak here because I really love the students and all the students were kind and loving,” said Hartranft.

We're told Blair Academy welcomes guest speakers all throughout the year to give students a glimpse into the real-world post-graduation.

"For over 55 years, we've been bringing speakers weekly to campus to talk about the world, outside of our hilltop, and outside of our campus,” said Jason Beck, Director of Society of Skeptics at Blair Academy.

Event organizer Jason Beck said guest speakers like Hartranft can help students be part of broader conversations.

As he shared his story inside the academy's building for innovation and collaboration, Hartranft is doing his part to motivate the group of high schoolers with his personal story.

"Having autism is not a bad thing. It doesn't characterize who we are,” Hartranft said.