PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Amid high temperatures and humidity, more than 2,000 people have lost power following a pole fire in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
Jersey Central Power & Light said approximately 2,200 customers lost power after the fire at Heckman and Warren streets.
Mylar balloons appeared to have caused the fire, according to JCPL.
The company said the restoration time is set for later Thursday night, though power could be restored earlier depending on the full assessment of the damage to the pole and wires.
JCPL said its crews will work to isolate the damage and limit the number of customers that do not have power out into the evening hours.
The company noted that the hot weather plays a role in the outage.
JCPL said it has made extensive investments in its infrastructure which allows its system to hold up to record demand under normal operating conditions.
An outage creates abnormal operating conditions. Some customers will be switched to a different circuit to restore their power. The company says that places an additional load on that circuit during the current period of excessive heat.