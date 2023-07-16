More than a dozen roads are closed in Warren County, New Jersey Sunday, as officials advised residents to stay home if possible after storms brought heavy rain and flooding to the area.

Route 46 is closed and detoured in both directions east of Ramseyburg Road following landslide in Knowlton Township, and numerous county and local roads also are washed out or flooded, according to a news release from the county.

Due to recent rainfalls and the closing of numerous roads in the county, all transportation services for Monday have been cancelled, including the Route 57 Shuttle service.

“The past few days have brought unprecedented rain totals to Warren County. The Warren County staff has been working around the clock with our local and state partners to identify storm damage and provide life-saving assistance for those in need,” said Warren County Commissioner James R. Kern III, liaison for Public Safety.

“The next few days will provide a better picture of the total impact to our county but we are so grateful for our federal and state representatives, especially Congressman Tom Kean Jr. and state Senator Doug Steinhardt who have already provided assistance and been on scene to assess the damage,” Kern said.

“Please follow official channels for further information and be smart if traveling,” Kern added.

The following county Routes are closed as of Sunday at 1 p.m.:

· CR 626 in White Township from near Hemlock Lane, washout

· CR 623 in White Township from CR 519 to CR 624, flooded and road lifted

· CR 521 in Hardwick Township, flooded

· CR 647 in Washington Township, Hartmanns and Spring Lane, bridge and road damage

· CR 650 in Mansfield Township from State Route 31 to CR 628, flooded

· CR 609 in Hope Township from Locust to Nightingale, flooded

· CR 625 in Oxford, flooded

· CR 678 in Phillipsburg, flooded

· CR 623 in Washington Township, near Old Roaring Rock Road, flooded

· CR 614 in Independence Township, tree in road

· CR 636 in Pohatcong Township, flooded at Tunnel Road

· CR 629 in Mansfield, tree on utility wires

· CR 610 in Hope Township, CR 519 to Kostenbader Road, flooded

· CR 519 in Lopatcong Township, State Route 57 to Overlook, flooded

· CR 646 in Lopatcong Township, Ralb Lane to Belview Road, flooded

· CR 519 in Pohatcong Township, Browns to Municipal, flooded

· CR 637 in Greenwich Township, Greenwich to Middle School, and R 638 to I-78, flooded

· CR 605 in Knowlton Township, at CR 616, flooded

· CR 519 in Harmony Township, at Harkers Hollow, flooded

· CR 635 in Pohatcong Township, Oberly to River Road, flooded

In Knowlton, traffic will be detoured using I-80 after a landslide resulted in soil, stones, and trees covering Route 46 east of County Route 609/Ramseyburg Road. The state route is closed in both directions between Route 94/Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge and Manunka Chunk Road/Upper Serapta Road, according to the NJ Department of Transportation, and work to remove the debris and repair any damage to the roadway is ongoing. Route 46 is expected reopen Sunday night, NJDOT officials said.

The following detour is in place:

Route 46 eastbound detour:

• Traffic wishing to use Route 46 eastbound will be directed to use I-80 eastbound

Route 46 westbound detour:

• Traffic on Route 46 westbound will be directed to turn right on CR 519/Hope Bridgeville Road

• Follow Hope Bridgeville though the town of Hope

• Take the ramp to I-80 westbound

The county says the situation is changing throughout the day. If you must drive, caution is advised, but stay home if possible, officials say.