SOMERVILLE, N.J - Wednesday, jurors in the case against Warren County and the estate of Edward Bullock heard from a woman who reported her suspicions about the former sheriff and said they were ignored.
This is the first of several cases alleging the county knew about and did nothing to stop the late sheriff from molesting young boys in county custody in the 80's and 90's.
The trial that's been delayed nearly a decade has now been underway for a week.
Wednesday, there were several witnesses called, some of whom shed tears, recalling what they experienced.
"Did you bring your suspicions to your boss?" asked attorney Brad Russo, representing the plaintiff, going by the initials W.M.
"Yes," replied Lisa Rodger, who used to work at Warren Acres, which was the county's juvenile detention center.
Rodger said she told her boss she was worried about Bullock's behavior with young boys, back in the 1980's. She testified those concerns were dismissed on more than one occasion.
"Don't ask, don't tell kind of thing," said Rodger.
The defense pointed out: she never saw child abuse first hand.
The sheriff is accused of molesting young boys, while the county is accused of protecting the reported pedophile in power.
"Did anybody say that a child was endangered?" asked defense attorney Jerald Howarth.
"No," replied Rodger.
Rodger called Warren County's defense litigation tactics intimidating.
An additional witness, going by the initials R.M., called the strategies vicious. That's the same word another judge used to describe the same thing in a court order a couple of years back.
"You guys did a good job I guess for the county because I ran out of there crying," said R.M., another alleged victim of Edward Bullock.
The defense continued to push that R.M. was inconsistent in his timeline and details. R.M. said minor differences were because the events being asked about were more than 30 years ago.
"You don't have to hurt us and that's what you're doing," said R.M. "You're hurting us all over again."
R.M. and another alleged victim C.C. have similar civil trials against the county and Bullock's estate pending. The judge is allowing them to take the stand in this case, despite the attempts by the defense to block the testimony.
Throughout the trial, the county has insisted it shouldn't be held responsible for Bullock's behavior.
Warren County's last administrator, who never met Bullock, let the jury know a sheriff's salary is paid for by the county.
The retired Hackettstown Police sergeant on duty the night of W.M.'s reported rape reviewed police and dispatcher logs, showing W.M. was transported by Bullock to a county youth shelter.
The judge told the jury that while the estate of Bullock has not been participating in defense of the trial, the plaintiff is still obligated to prove liability and damages.