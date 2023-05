HOPE TWP., N.J. - New Jersey State Police say a Warren County man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

Gerald Grenewicz, 37, of Blairstown, was driving a motorcycle when it crashed on Route 521 in Hope Township just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to state police.

The preliminary investigation revealed Grenewicz was riding his motorcycle northbound when he veered to the left, struck a metal guardrail, and hit two trees, state police said.

The accident remains under investigation.