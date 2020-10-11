Motorcycle Accident generic

WHITE TWP., N.J. -- A man has died after being involved in a crash with a Jeep in White Township late Saturday night. 

According to state police, the accident was reported at 10:55 p.m.

A Honda motorcycle traveling west struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north across Route 46, officials say. 

The driver of the motorcycle, Bradford Parady, 52, of Henryville, Pa., sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, Jennifer Kain, 46, of Oxford, N.J., sustained minor injuries and was taken to St. Luke's Bethlehem Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation. No further information was provided. 

