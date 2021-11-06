PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Fire tore through homes in Phillipsburg Friday night.
"Neighbors were knocking on the door saying, 'fire, fire,'" said Kenneth McConnell, one of the victims in the Elizabeth Street fire in Phillipsburg.
McConnell says the home he once knew is now a complete disaster.
"It's a disaster in there. Water everywhere, ceilings are down, it pretty much needs to be refurbished and stuff at this point," he said.
Flames broke out Friday night around 7 p.m. McConnell says he lived there with his dad and his dad's girlfriend, and that three people lived next door.
"It's pretty much a goner," McConnell added.
Fire marshals were on scene early Saturday morning investigating. Heavy damage was visible on the back end of the left home with debris and belongings scattered all around the property.
We were told everyone made it out safely, but neighbors are still stunned at what happened.
"I mean it blew my my mind when I found out about it this morning and it caught me off guard, but I'm glad everybody is secure," said neighbor Jason Stoudemire.
Family members were at the property Saturday morning and say they're stepping in to help with whatever they can.
"We're going to start a GoFundMe page to try and get help," said Heather Lineman, relative of one of the victims. "We're going to try and donate as much as we can."
Although the situation is tragic, McConnell says he is not giving up hope.
"It's going to be a little rough but we'll manage it a little bit here and there," said McConnell.