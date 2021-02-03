TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will relax COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars, bumping up indoor capacity to 35% from 25%, beginning Friday.
Murphy, a Democrat, also announced Wednesday that he was lifting a prohibition on indoor restaurant and bar service that started at 10 p.m. That order went into effect in November. He says the changes will take effect at 8 a.m. Friday.
Murphy said the changes are possible because hospitalizations due to the virus have gone down by about 20% over the last three weeks.