indoor dining restaurant generic graphic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will relax COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars, bumping up indoor capacity to 35% from 25%, beginning Friday.

Murphy, a Democrat, also announced Wednesday that he was lifting a prohibition on indoor restaurant and bar service that started at 10 p.m. That order went into effect in November. He says the changes will take effect at 8 a.m. Friday.

Murphy said the changes are possible because hospitalizations due to the virus have gone down by about 20% over the last three weeks.

