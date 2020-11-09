New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
Chris Pedota

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy says bars and restaurants must halt indoor dining from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting this week because of an uptick in the coronavirus.

Murphy announced the change Monday at a news conference in Trenton. It comes as the coronavirus rate of infection and number of cases has climbed in New Jersey and across the country.

Over the past seven days, an average of more than 2,000 people per day have been infected by the virus, up from a rate of about 370 per day in August. Murphy reported 11 more deaths from COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 14,640.

Murphy said there are 1,537 patients in the state's hospitals, and 309 patients are in intensive care units. 

